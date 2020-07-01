All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 223 Hendricks Place - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
223 Hendricks Place - 1
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

223 Hendricks Place - 1

223 Hendricks Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

223 Hendricks Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
(PHONE INQUIRIES ONLY)
Just minutes from Downtown Indianapolis! This unit offers: New Flooring and Paint; Two Bedrooms with Large Closets; Living Room; Kitchen; Laundry Hook-Ups; Full Basement, Covered Porch; and your own Fenced-Yard!
($50 Monthly Surcharge covers Water, Sewer, and Lawncare costs)

Only a couple of blocks from Busline, Bike Trails, and the Park!

Total monthly household income must be at least $1,700 net (after taxes)

$35 per person application fee per adult

Pets allowed with approval
(PHONE INQUIRIES ONLY)
Just minutes from Downtown Indianapolis! This unit offers: Two Bedrooms with Large Closets; Living Room; Kitchen; Laundry Hook-Ups; Full Basement, Covered Porch; and your own Fenced-Yard!
Water, Sewer, and Lawncare included!

Location is only one block from Busline, Bike Trails, and the Park!

Total monthly household income must be at least $1,600 net (after taxes)

$35 per person application fee (those using income to qualify)

Pets allowed with approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Hendricks Place - 1 have any available units?
223 Hendricks Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Hendricks Place - 1 have?
Some of 223 Hendricks Place - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Hendricks Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
223 Hendricks Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Hendricks Place - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Hendricks Place - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 223 Hendricks Place - 1 offer parking?
No, 223 Hendricks Place - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 223 Hendricks Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Hendricks Place - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Hendricks Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 223 Hendricks Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 223 Hendricks Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 223 Hendricks Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Hendricks Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Hendricks Place - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College