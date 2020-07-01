223 Hendricks Place - 1

Amenities
(PHONE INQUIRIES ONLY)
Just minutes from Downtown Indianapolis! This unit offers: New Flooring and Paint; Two Bedrooms with Large Closets; Living Room; Kitchen; Laundry Hook-Ups; Full Basement, Covered Porch; and your own Fenced-Yard!
($50 Monthly Surcharge covers Water, Sewer, and Lawncare costs)
Only a couple of blocks from Busline, Bike Trails, and the Park!
Total monthly household income must be at least $1,700 net (after taxes)
$35 per person application fee per adult
Pets allowed with approval
(PHONE INQUIRIES ONLY)
Just minutes from Downtown Indianapolis! This unit offers: Two Bedrooms with Large Closets; Living Room; Kitchen; Laundry Hook-Ups; Full Basement, Covered Porch; and your own Fenced-Yard!
Water, Sewer, and Lawncare included!
Location is only one block from Busline, Bike Trails, and the Park!
Total monthly household income must be at least $1,600 net (after taxes)
$35 per person application fee (those using income to qualify)
Pets allowed with approval