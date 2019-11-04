2219 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Move-in ready 2-bedroom with instant access to Fountain Square! Shopping, dining and entertainment are just down the street! You'll enjoy new paint, washer and dryer hook-ups, hard surface flooring, and a covered front porch perfect for relaxing during the warmer months! Close to I-65 and I-70 with a short commute to Downtown Indy! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply (25lbs & under only) 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18+. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals

