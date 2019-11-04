All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

2219 Lexington Avenue

2219 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2219 Lexington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138444

Move-in ready 2-bedroom with instant access to Fountain Square! Shopping, dining and entertainment are just down the street! You'll enjoy new paint, washer and dryer hook-ups, hard surface flooring, and a covered front porch perfect for relaxing during the warmer months! Close to I-65 and I-70 with a short commute to Downtown Indy! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply (25lbs & under only) 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18+. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
|Amenities: Dogs ok up to 25 lbs,Cats ok,Wood-style flooring,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
2219 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 2219 Lexington Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 Lexington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2219 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 2219 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2219 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 2219 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2219 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

