2217 North Talbott Street

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in popular Fall Creek Place off 22nd & Talbott this home is within walking distance to numerous shops and restaurants! Home features lovely laminate flooring, large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, center island, pantry and lots of a cabinet space. Lovely master with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and access to a private deck. Unfinished basement with washer and dryer, great for storage. Lovely fenced back yard with a great deck for entertaining. Also, enjoy the front porch. Pets Negotiable! Tenants will not have access to garage in back yard.



Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

