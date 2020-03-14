All apartments in Indianapolis
2217 North Talbott Street

2217 North Talbott Street · No Longer Available
Location

2217 North Talbott Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in popular Fall Creek Place off 22nd & Talbott this home is within walking distance to numerous shops and restaurants! Home features lovely laminate flooring, large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, center island, pantry and lots of a cabinet space. Lovely master with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and access to a private deck. Unfinished basement with washer and dryer, great for storage. Lovely fenced back yard with a great deck for entertaining. Also, enjoy the front porch. Pets Negotiable! Tenants will not have access to garage in back yard.

Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 North Talbott Street have any available units?
2217 North Talbott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 North Talbott Street have?
Some of 2217 North Talbott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 North Talbott Street currently offering any rent specials?
2217 North Talbott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 North Talbott Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 North Talbott Street is pet friendly.
Does 2217 North Talbott Street offer parking?
Yes, 2217 North Talbott Street offers parking.
Does 2217 North Talbott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2217 North Talbott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 North Talbott Street have a pool?
No, 2217 North Talbott Street does not have a pool.
Does 2217 North Talbott Street have accessible units?
No, 2217 North Talbott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 North Talbott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 North Talbott Street does not have units with dishwashers.

