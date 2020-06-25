All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:15 PM

2215 North Kenwood Avenue

2215 North Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2215 North Kenwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A coveted rental townhome Downtown! Your next home includes:

3BR, 1.5BA
Townhouse
Large backyard with privacy fence
Storage shed
Washer/Dryer hookups
New carpet
Downtown

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Carpet,Fenced yard,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Shed for storage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 North Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
2215 North Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2215 North Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2215 North Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 North Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 North Kenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2215 North Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 2215 North Kenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2215 North Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 North Kenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 North Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2215 North Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2215 North Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2215 North Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 North Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 North Kenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 North Kenwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 North Kenwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

