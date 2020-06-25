2215 North Kenwood Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A coveted rental townhome Downtown! Your next home includes:



3BR, 1.5BA

Townhouse

Large backyard with privacy fence

Storage shed

Washer/Dryer hookups

New carpet

Downtown



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



|Amenities: Carpet,Fenced yard,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Shed for storage

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.