219 North New Jersey Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Fabulous 2BR/2BA townhouse for rent in downtown Indy! Raised ceilings, crown molding, modern fixtures, beautiful hardwood floors & more can be found thru-out this open concept low-maintenance condo. Great room has french doors with Juliet balcony which opens to dining area & kitchen with breakfast bar & granite countertops. All appliances included & in unit washer/dryer. Secure building has access to the attached 1 car garage space. 10 min bike ride to University Hospital- great location for med students & residents! Nearby Mass Ave, Whole Foods, Needler's Fresh Market, Cultural Trail, Circle Centre Mall, Banker's Life Fieldhouse, museums, nightlife, dining & more. Enjoy urban living at its finest!