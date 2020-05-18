All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:49 PM

219 North New Jersey Street

219 North New Jersey Street · (317) 844-5111
Location

219 North New Jersey Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 2BR/2BA townhouse for rent in downtown Indy! Raised ceilings, crown molding, modern fixtures, beautiful hardwood floors & more can be found thru-out this open concept low-maintenance condo. Great room has french doors with Juliet balcony which opens to dining area & kitchen with breakfast bar & granite countertops. All appliances included & in unit washer/dryer. Secure building has access to the attached 1 car garage space. 10 min bike ride to University Hospital- great location for med students & residents! Nearby Mass Ave, Whole Foods, Needler's Fresh Market, Cultural Trail, Circle Centre Mall, Banker's Life Fieldhouse, museums, nightlife, dining & more. Enjoy urban living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 North New Jersey Street have any available units?
219 North New Jersey Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 North New Jersey Street have?
Some of 219 North New Jersey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 North New Jersey Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 North New Jersey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 North New Jersey Street pet-friendly?
No, 219 North New Jersey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 219 North New Jersey Street offer parking?
Yes, 219 North New Jersey Street does offer parking.
Does 219 North New Jersey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 North New Jersey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 North New Jersey Street have a pool?
No, 219 North New Jersey Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 North New Jersey Street have accessible units?
No, 219 North New Jersey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 North New Jersey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 North New Jersey Street has units with dishwashers.
