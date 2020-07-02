218 N. Sheffield Av.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - West Indianapolis: Washington & Belmont

Single Family two-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Living room, eat-in kitchen, laundry hook up, and unfinished basement.



Interior Features include: New paint, new carpet, mini blinds, ceiling fans, laundry hook-up,

Exterior Features Include: Fenced in yard, concrete patio, covered front porch,



NOTE: Garage/ Storage area is AS-IS



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Microwave

CENTRAL AIR: No



LEASE TERMS:

15 month lease required

Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer hook-up, Gas furnace, Gas water heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



