218 N. Sheffield Av.

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - West Indianapolis: Washington & Belmont
Single Family two-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Living room, eat-in kitchen, laundry hook up, and unfinished basement.
Interior Features include: New paint, new carpet, mini blinds, ceiling fans, laundry hook-up,
Exterior Features Include: Fenced in yard, concrete patio, covered front porch,
NOTE: Garage/ Storage area is AS-IS
APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Microwave
CENTRAL AIR: No
LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer hook-up, Gas furnace, Gas water heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com
