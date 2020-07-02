All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
218 N. Sheffield Av.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

218 N. Sheffield Av.

218 North Sheffield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

218 North Sheffield Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - West Indianapolis: Washington & Belmont
Single Family two-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Living room, eat-in kitchen, laundry hook up, and unfinished basement.

Interior Features include: New paint, new carpet, mini blinds, ceiling fans, laundry hook-up,
Exterior Features Include: Fenced in yard, concrete patio, covered front porch,

NOTE: Garage/ Storage area is AS-IS

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Microwave
CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer hook-up, Gas furnace, Gas water heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE5358129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 N. Sheffield Av. have any available units?
218 N. Sheffield Av. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 N. Sheffield Av. have?
Some of 218 N. Sheffield Av.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 N. Sheffield Av. currently offering any rent specials?
218 N. Sheffield Av. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 N. Sheffield Av. pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 N. Sheffield Av. is pet friendly.
Does 218 N. Sheffield Av. offer parking?
Yes, 218 N. Sheffield Av. offers parking.
Does 218 N. Sheffield Av. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 N. Sheffield Av. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 N. Sheffield Av. have a pool?
No, 218 N. Sheffield Av. does not have a pool.
Does 218 N. Sheffield Av. have accessible units?
No, 218 N. Sheffield Av. does not have accessible units.
Does 218 N. Sheffield Av. have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 N. Sheffield Av. does not have units with dishwashers.

