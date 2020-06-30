All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:40 AM

214 South Emerson Avenue

214 South Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

214 South Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
**MOVE IN READY!!**
Check out this recently painted and cleaned 2 bedroom 1 bath. Unit has laundry in the basement. Also, can be storage as well. Family room, dining room also. Very spacious 1/2 of a Duplex. This unit comes with parking in the rear as well as a fenced in yard. Call or click today to schedule a showing. Water/Sewer is included with the Monthly Rent. **APPLIANCES INCLUDED**
No Pets
Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. It's 1/2 of a duplex. Unit is very spacious. Family room, dining room, kitchen, storage area inside and out. The yard is fenced in with rear parking. The unit also has a basement for storage and laundry. Call or click today to view this beautiful unit in person. Water/Sewer is included with the Monthly Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 South Emerson Avenue have any available units?
214 South Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 214 South Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
214 South Emerson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 South Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 214 South Emerson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 214 South Emerson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 214 South Emerson Avenue offers parking.
Does 214 South Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 South Emerson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 South Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 214 South Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 214 South Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 214 South Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 214 South Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 South Emerson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 South Emerson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 South Emerson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

