Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Tremendous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Warren Township. This ranch home features an open concept between the great room, dining room, and kitchen. Great room boasts cathedral ceilings and beautiful fireplace. Kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tile flooring. Kitchen also features a breakfast bar area along with a dining room. The fully fenced-in backyard has a covered patio and massive two story storage barn.