Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 212 N. Forest Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
212 N. Forest Ave.
Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:14 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
212 N. Forest Ave.
212 North Forest Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
212 North Forest Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 of double. Water paid.
call 317-702-0014
$50 application fee. No evictions in the last 3 years 3x income limit. Some felony restrictions may apply
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 212 N. Forest Ave. have any available units?
212 N. Forest Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 212 N. Forest Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
212 N. Forest Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 N. Forest Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 212 N. Forest Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 212 N. Forest Ave. offer parking?
No, 212 N. Forest Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 212 N. Forest Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 N. Forest Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 N. Forest Ave. have a pool?
No, 212 N. Forest Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 212 N. Forest Ave. have accessible units?
No, 212 N. Forest Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 212 N. Forest Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 N. Forest Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 N. Forest Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 N. Forest Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College