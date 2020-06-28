2111 North Pennsylvania Street

Amenities

Looking for a Remodeled and Updated home that is HUGE...and has a NEW Kitchen? This is the one. There is now New Central Heat and Air Conditioning that were just added to the upstairs and downstairs! With 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and lots of room for you and your family to grow in....2600 feet to be exact. There is hardwood floors, and a fireplace making this one of the nicest places in the area. You are not going to want to miss out on this great rental, stop by and see it today and you will not be disappointed.