Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:56 PM

2111 North Pennsylvania Street

2111 North Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

2111 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Looking for a Remodeled and Updated home that is HUGE...and has a NEW Kitchen? This is the one. There is now New Central Heat and Air Conditioning that were just added to the upstairs and downstairs! With 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and lots of room for you and your family to grow in....2600 feet to be exact. There is hardwood floors, and a fireplace making this one of the nicest places in the area. You are not going to want to miss out on this great rental, stop by and see it today and you will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 North Pennsylvania Street have any available units?
2111 North Pennsylvania Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 North Pennsylvania Street have?
Some of 2111 North Pennsylvania Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 North Pennsylvania Street currently offering any rent specials?
2111 North Pennsylvania Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 North Pennsylvania Street pet-friendly?
No, 2111 North Pennsylvania Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2111 North Pennsylvania Street offer parking?
No, 2111 North Pennsylvania Street does not offer parking.
Does 2111 North Pennsylvania Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 North Pennsylvania Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 North Pennsylvania Street have a pool?
No, 2111 North Pennsylvania Street does not have a pool.
Does 2111 North Pennsylvania Street have accessible units?
No, 2111 North Pennsylvania Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 North Pennsylvania Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 North Pennsylvania Street does not have units with dishwashers.
