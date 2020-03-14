All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM

2021 Hillside Avenue

2021 Hillside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Hillside Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Completely remodeled All Electric 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2 story. Spacious great room opens to large, light filled dining room. Kitchen has all new white cabinets, white subway tile, drop in electric range in center island and dishwasher. Master Bedroom on the Main floor. Downstairs full bath with ceramic tile floor and shower. Upstairs is two bedrooms and a full bath. All new doors, windows, plumbing, flooring, kitchen, baths, hot water heater, carpet, paint and back privacy fence. New front deck adds to curb appeal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Hillside Avenue have any available units?
2021 Hillside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Hillside Avenue have?
Some of 2021 Hillside Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Hillside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Hillside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Hillside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Hillside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2021 Hillside Avenue offer parking?
No, 2021 Hillside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2021 Hillside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Hillside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Hillside Avenue have a pool?
No, 2021 Hillside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Hillside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2021 Hillside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Hillside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Hillside Avenue has units with dishwashers.

