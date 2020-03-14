2021 Hillside Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled All Electric 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2 story. Spacious great room opens to large, light filled dining room. Kitchen has all new white cabinets, white subway tile, drop in electric range in center island and dishwasher. Master Bedroom on the Main floor. Downstairs full bath with ceramic tile floor and shower. Upstairs is two bedrooms and a full bath. All new doors, windows, plumbing, flooring, kitchen, baths, hot water heater, carpet, paint and back privacy fence. New front deck adds to curb appeal.