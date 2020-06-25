All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 20 2019

2021 Galeston Drive

2021 Galeston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Galeston Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

From the outside it doesn't look so large, but when you go into this charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home, you will be surprised! This home is perfect for entertaining! It is spacious, has ceiling fans to help keep the house cool, the kitchen has a built in breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinet space. It is on the bus line, close to shopping markets, parks, and schools. It has plenty of natural lighting and also has a covered front porch. This is a new listing and won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making this house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Galeston Drive have any available units?
2021 Galeston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2021 Galeston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Galeston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Galeston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 Galeston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2021 Galeston Drive offer parking?
No, 2021 Galeston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2021 Galeston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Galeston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Galeston Drive have a pool?
No, 2021 Galeston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Galeston Drive have accessible units?
No, 2021 Galeston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Galeston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Galeston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 Galeston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 Galeston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
