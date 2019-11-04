All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 27 2019

2020 Woodlawn Ave

2020 Woodlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Woodlawn Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fountain Square - 3 bdrm 2.5 bath - Stunning, renovated home in Fountain Square for rent! Open concept living with an abundance of natural light. It is an entertainer's dream with a large island and a granite countertop that will fit all your guests. Stainless steel appliances including a washer and dryer. The master suite on the main level includes dual vanities and a tiled shower that you'll never want to leave. Bamboo floors throughout the house. Upstairs features loft area perfect for an office and two generously-sized bedrooms. Covered porch, storage shed and fenced-in backyard complete this beautiful home. Just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis!
For more information or viewing, contact Alex at (317) 760-2014 or ariley@partnered-property-management.com.
www.partnered-property-management.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5285246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Woodlawn Ave have any available units?
2020 Woodlawn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Woodlawn Ave have?
Some of 2020 Woodlawn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Woodlawn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Woodlawn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Woodlawn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Woodlawn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2020 Woodlawn Ave offer parking?
No, 2020 Woodlawn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2020 Woodlawn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 Woodlawn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Woodlawn Ave have a pool?
No, 2020 Woodlawn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Woodlawn Ave have accessible units?
No, 2020 Woodlawn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Woodlawn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Woodlawn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

