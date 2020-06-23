All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2019 Glendora Dr

2019 Glendora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2019 Glendora Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom home near Eagle Creek & Speedway - This is a Huge 3 bedroom 2 bath with a garage ranch home in the West ridge housing development near Eagle Creek & Speedway.
Kitchen has stainless steel fridge, stove and dishwasher with an island and kitchen nook. Lots of natural light and cathedral ceilings in the living room. Patio area with lots of trees in the back yard for shade. Down the hallway you have 2 bedrooms with a full bath and then master bedroom with their own bathroom and 2 huge walk - in closets. This has W/D hookup in the utility room. Call today to view!

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1250
Security Deposit: $1250 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed. **breed restrictions

Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS

(RLNE4624092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Glendora Dr have any available units?
2019 Glendora Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 Glendora Dr have?
Some of 2019 Glendora Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Glendora Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Glendora Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Glendora Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 Glendora Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2019 Glendora Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Glendora Dr does offer parking.
Does 2019 Glendora Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Glendora Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Glendora Dr have a pool?
No, 2019 Glendora Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Glendora Dr have accessible units?
No, 2019 Glendora Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Glendora Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 Glendora Dr has units with dishwashers.
