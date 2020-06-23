2019 Glendora Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

3 bedroom home near Eagle Creek & Speedway - This is a Huge 3 bedroom 2 bath with a garage ranch home in the West ridge housing development near Eagle Creek & Speedway.

Kitchen has stainless steel fridge, stove and dishwasher with an island and kitchen nook. Lots of natural light and cathedral ceilings in the living room. Patio area with lots of trees in the back yard for shade. Down the hallway you have 2 bedrooms with a full bath and then master bedroom with their own bathroom and 2 huge walk - in closets. This has W/D hookup in the utility room. Call today to view!



We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1250

Security Deposit: $1250 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed. **breed restrictions



Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS



