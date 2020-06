Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Very nice home in Wayne Township! Be sure & check out the large Master Bedroom and the Master Bedroom Closet almost big enough to be a bedroom itself. The other bedrooms are large in size, both have walk in closets. Home has 2 1/2 baths, large great room, open kitchen, and fenced back yard! Kitchen will have all major appliances provided upon move in. Great location near the interstate, airport, shopping, and more!