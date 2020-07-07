All apartments in Indianapolis
1954 Ruckle St
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1954 Ruckle St

1954 Ruckle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1954 Ruckle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
This remodeled private carriage house has a modern touch and is conveniently located near everything downtown Indianapolis. The space is above a detached garage so it offers complete privacy with keyless touchpad entry. The unit is available furnished with all furniture shown in pictures. The full kitchen is updated with granite countertops, dark cabinets, and bamboo floors. The living room is open concept with new 55 inch smart TV (not pictured). There is parking for 1 car inside the garage. Heating and cooling were updated to energy-efficient Mitsubishi Mini Split units in 2018. Bathroom includes washer/dryer and comes equipped with heated floors. Enjoy walkability to Tinker St, Shoefly, Mashcraft, Foundry, Loco, & Goose The Market!

(RLNE5734921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1954 Ruckle St have any available units?
1954 Ruckle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1954 Ruckle St have?
Some of 1954 Ruckle St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1954 Ruckle St currently offering any rent specials?
1954 Ruckle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1954 Ruckle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1954 Ruckle St is pet friendly.
Does 1954 Ruckle St offer parking?
Yes, 1954 Ruckle St offers parking.
Does 1954 Ruckle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1954 Ruckle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1954 Ruckle St have a pool?
No, 1954 Ruckle St does not have a pool.
Does 1954 Ruckle St have accessible units?
No, 1954 Ruckle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1954 Ruckle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1954 Ruckle St does not have units with dishwashers.

