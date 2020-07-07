1954 Ruckle St

Amenities

This remodeled private carriage house has a modern touch and is conveniently located near everything downtown Indianapolis. The space is above a detached garage so it offers complete privacy with keyless touchpad entry. The unit is available furnished with all furniture shown in pictures. The full kitchen is updated with granite countertops, dark cabinets, and bamboo floors. The living room is open concept with new 55 inch smart TV (not pictured). There is parking for 1 car inside the garage. Heating and cooling were updated to energy-efficient Mitsubishi Mini Split units in 2018. Bathroom includes washer/dryer and comes equipped with heated floors. Enjoy walkability to Tinker St, Shoefly, Mashcraft, Foundry, Loco, & Goose The Market!



