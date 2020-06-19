All apartments in Indianapolis
1919 Southeastern, Unit 1
1919 Southeastern, Unit 1

1919 Southeastern Avenue · (317) 953-4688
Location

1919 Southeastern Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
New Spacious and unique upper-level apartment! Two bedrooms, 1 bath, and lots of natural lighting! Large parking in the back that also provides an area that blocks the sounds of the busy street out front. Close distance to downtown, Fountain Square, and all the other amenities of Indianapolis' city life.

Flat Utility fee of $150.

Pets: no restrictions; $250/ea refundable deposit, cats $25/mo, dogs $25/ mo.
Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Leasing Terms:
Security Deposit of $850

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 have any available units?
1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1919 Southeastern, Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
