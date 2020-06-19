1919 Southeastern, Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

New Spacious and unique upper-level apartment! Two bedrooms, 1 bath, and lots of natural lighting! Large parking in the back that also provides an area that blocks the sounds of the busy street out front. Close distance to downtown, Fountain Square, and all the other amenities of Indianapolis' city life.



Flat Utility fee of $150.



Pets: no restrictions; $250/ea refundable deposit, cats $25/mo, dogs $25/ mo.

Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.



Leasing Terms:

Security Deposit of $850