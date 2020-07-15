All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 24 2020 at 2:50 PM

1859 West 60th Street

1859 West 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1859 West 60th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Crooked Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Use the Rently.com link below to schedule a viewing of this home at your leisure.

This home is perfect and ready for you. Located in Washington Township, it features beautiful dark hardwoods throughout all living spaces and tile floors in the kitchen. Each room is spacious and offer tons of storage space. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home could be perfect for your family. On a quiet street, the large front, back, and side yards provide ample space for entertaining and enjoying the coming spring weather.

Please Note: Tenant must provide all kitchen appliances. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets allowed with additional fees and restrictions. Renters insurance required. Smoking is not allowed inside the home.

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1885962271

To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/859978?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1859 West 60th Street have any available units?
1859 West 60th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1859 West 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1859 West 60th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1859 West 60th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1859 West 60th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1859 West 60th Street offer parking?
No, 1859 West 60th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1859 West 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1859 West 60th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1859 West 60th Street have a pool?
No, 1859 West 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1859 West 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 1859 West 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1859 West 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1859 West 60th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1859 West 60th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1859 West 60th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

