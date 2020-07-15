1859 West 60th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!!! Use the Rently.com link below to schedule a viewing of this home at your leisure.



This home is perfect and ready for you. Located in Washington Township, it features beautiful dark hardwoods throughout all living spaces and tile floors in the kitchen. Each room is spacious and offer tons of storage space. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home could be perfect for your family. On a quiet street, the large front, back, and side yards provide ample space for entertaining and enjoying the coming spring weather.



Please Note: Tenant must provide all kitchen appliances. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets allowed with additional fees and restrictions. Renters insurance required. Smoking is not allowed inside the home.



Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1885962271



To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/859978?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.