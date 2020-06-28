1848 N. Warman Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bright Bungalow on Quiet Street - Minutes from Downtown! - This rarely available & well-maintained 2 bedroom bungalow has been recently updated and is sure to impress! The spacious living room flows into the large kitchen with brand new cabinetry and flooring (stove & fridge provided with a 2-year lease). There are two ample-sized bedrooms along with the remodeled bath in the rear. You'll appreciate the original hardwood floors, abundance of storage space on the main floor, along with the huge unfinished basement with laundry hook-ups. The exterior features a shady, partially-fenced rear yard, off street parking and a convenient 1-car detached garage. Perfectly located on a quiet street and only an 8 minute jaunt to downtown! Please contact us today to arrange your showing!



