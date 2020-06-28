All apartments in Indianapolis
1848 N. Warman Ave
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

1848 N. Warman Ave

1848 North Warman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1848 North Warman Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright Bungalow on Quiet Street - Minutes from Downtown! - This rarely available & well-maintained 2 bedroom bungalow has been recently updated and is sure to impress! The spacious living room flows into the large kitchen with brand new cabinetry and flooring (stove & fridge provided with a 2-year lease). There are two ample-sized bedrooms along with the remodeled bath in the rear. You'll appreciate the original hardwood floors, abundance of storage space on the main floor, along with the huge unfinished basement with laundry hook-ups. The exterior features a shady, partially-fenced rear yard, off street parking and a convenient 1-car detached garage. Perfectly located on a quiet street and only an 8 minute jaunt to downtown! Please contact us today to arrange your showing!

(RLNE5110717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 N. Warman Ave have any available units?
1848 N. Warman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1848 N. Warman Ave have?
Some of 1848 N. Warman Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 N. Warman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1848 N. Warman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 N. Warman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1848 N. Warman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1848 N. Warman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1848 N. Warman Ave offers parking.
Does 1848 N. Warman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1848 N. Warman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 N. Warman Ave have a pool?
No, 1848 N. Warman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1848 N. Warman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1848 N. Warman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 N. Warman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1848 N. Warman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
