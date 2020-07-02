1840 North Pennsylvania Street

Amenities
Unparalleled, luxe living in downtown Indianapolis! This spacious townhouse is available for lease or sale. The open staircase with oak treads is a work of art and connects this multi-level home. A bright, open main floor centers around the chef's kitchen and the living room features folding glass doors, a brick wall and modern fireplace. Ascend to your master retreat with a spa-like bathroom and showroom walk-in closet. The third floor oasis has city views and amazing light. A pergola, wet bar, fire pit and media room make it the perfect escape. Great storage, full basement and finished 2-car garage. Walk to Tinker Street, Mashcraft and other local restaurants. Imagine coming home to this high-style home. Don't miss this opportunity!