All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1840 North Pennsylvania Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1840 North Pennsylvania Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:45 AM

1840 North Pennsylvania Street

1840 N Pennsylvania St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1840 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Unparalleled, luxe living in downtown Indianapolis! This spacious townhouse is available for lease or sale. The open staircase with oak treads is a work of art and connects this multi-level home. A bright, open main floor centers around the chef's kitchen and the living room features folding glass doors, a brick wall and modern fireplace. Ascend to your master retreat with a spa-like bathroom and showroom walk-in closet. The third floor oasis has city views and amazing light. A pergola, wet bar, fire pit and media room make it the perfect escape. Great storage, full basement and finished 2-car garage. Walk to Tinker Street, Mashcraft and other local restaurants. Imagine coming home to this high-style home. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 North Pennsylvania Street have any available units?
1840 North Pennsylvania Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 North Pennsylvania Street have?
Some of 1840 North Pennsylvania Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 North Pennsylvania Street currently offering any rent specials?
1840 North Pennsylvania Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 North Pennsylvania Street pet-friendly?
No, 1840 North Pennsylvania Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1840 North Pennsylvania Street offer parking?
Yes, 1840 North Pennsylvania Street offers parking.
Does 1840 North Pennsylvania Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1840 North Pennsylvania Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 North Pennsylvania Street have a pool?
No, 1840 North Pennsylvania Street does not have a pool.
Does 1840 North Pennsylvania Street have accessible units?
No, 1840 North Pennsylvania Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 North Pennsylvania Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1840 North Pennsylvania Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College