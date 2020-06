1840 Koefoot Drive

Amenities

LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM BRICK FRONT RANCH SYTLE HOME LOCATED ON THE WESTSIDE OF INDY! WONDERFUL OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN OPENING TO THE GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING, CEILING FAN AND WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE FOR COZY NIGHTS AND RELAXATION. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH FULL BATHROOM AND WALK IN CLOSET. THE ADDITIONAL TWO BEDROOMS SHARE THE SECOND FULL TUB/SHOWER COMBO BATHROOM. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETRY AND COUNTERTOP SPACE, PANTRY AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE, BIG FENCED IN BACKYARD AND DECK TO ENJOY BARBECUES AND GOOD TIMES WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS THROUGHOUT THE SEASONS. NEAR BEN DAVIS HIGH SCHOOL, CLOSE TO INTERSTATE ACCESS, CLOSE TO PARKS AND LESS THAN 25 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN INDY WITH GREAT SHOPPING, DINING, ENTERTAINMENT AND ALL THE CITY HAS TO OFFER!



ALL ELECTRIC HOME.



WAYNE TOWNSHIP.



THIS PROPERTY IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR SECTION 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Available 4/8/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.