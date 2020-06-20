All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:37 AM

1820 New Street - 1

1820 New St · (317) 953-4688
Location

1820 New St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 1 Bdrm, 1 Bath, Open Concept, Central AC, W/D, Fenced Yard,
Large Garage. Minutes from Fountain Square, Garfield Park, Downtown.
A Quiet Street in Bates Hendricks.

*Tenant pays Gas and Electric Directly. Water is split and billed by owner.

Pets: $125 refundable deposit, $25/mo for cats & $50/mo for dogs.

Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less of ready date, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Pre-qualify to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 New Street - 1 have any available units?
1820 New Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 New Street - 1 have?
Some of 1820 New Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 New Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1820 New Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 New Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 New Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1820 New Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1820 New Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1820 New Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 New Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 New Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1820 New Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1820 New Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1820 New Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 New Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 New Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
