1809 Barth Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203 Near Southside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unbelievable Home! Updated from the studs. This property sits on two lots and is completely fenced. There is an allocated play area for the kids and the deck of your dreams! As if the detached 2 car garage isn't enough there is a wide paved area for guest cars next to it with entrance to both from the alley. As you enter the home from the expansive decks you are greeted with sheer beauty. This home has 1054 Sq Ft and a full unfinished but immaculate basement. There is just to many unbelievable things to say about the interior. State of the art! Seeing is believing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1809 Barth Avenue have any available units?
1809 Barth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.