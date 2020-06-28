1809 Barth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Unbelievable Home! Updated from the studs. This property sits on two lots and is completely fenced. There is an allocated play area for the kids and the deck of your dreams! As if the detached 2 car garage isn't enough there is a wide paved area for guest cars next to it with entrance to both from the alley. As you enter the home from the expansive decks you are greeted with sheer beauty.

This home has 1054 Sq Ft and a full unfinished but immaculate basement. There is just to many unbelievable things to say about the interior. State of the art! Seeing is believing!