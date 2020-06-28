All apartments in Indianapolis
1809 Barth Avenue

1809 Barth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Barth Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unbelievable Home! Updated from the studs. This property sits on two lots and is completely fenced. There is an allocated play area for the kids and the deck of your dreams! As if the detached 2 car garage isn't enough there is a wide paved area for guest cars next to it with entrance to both from the alley. As you enter the home from the expansive decks you are greeted with sheer beauty.
This home has 1054 Sq Ft and a full unfinished but immaculate basement. There is just to many unbelievable things to say about the interior. State of the art! Seeing is believing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Barth Avenue have any available units?
1809 Barth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Barth Avenue have?
Some of 1809 Barth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Barth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Barth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Barth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Barth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1809 Barth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Barth Avenue offers parking.
Does 1809 Barth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 Barth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Barth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1809 Barth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Barth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1809 Barth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Barth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Barth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
