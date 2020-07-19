All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1733 Mutz Drive

1733 Mutz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1733 Mutz Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 28th and receive $500 off April Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,357 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 Mutz Drive have any available units?
1733 Mutz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 Mutz Drive have?
Some of 1733 Mutz Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 Mutz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1733 Mutz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 Mutz Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1733 Mutz Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1733 Mutz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1733 Mutz Drive offers parking.
Does 1733 Mutz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 Mutz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 Mutz Drive have a pool?
No, 1733 Mutz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1733 Mutz Drive have accessible units?
No, 1733 Mutz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 Mutz Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1733 Mutz Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
