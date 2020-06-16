Rent Calculator
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM
1729 N Somerset
1729 North Somerset Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1729 North Somerset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute House - Cute, cozy house located on the Indianapolis West side! With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this is a great house for any family. Let us help you make this your new home!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5140670)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1729 N Somerset have any available units?
1729 N Somerset doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1729 N Somerset currently offering any rent specials?
1729 N Somerset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 N Somerset pet-friendly?
No, 1729 N Somerset is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1729 N Somerset offer parking?
No, 1729 N Somerset does not offer parking.
Does 1729 N Somerset have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 N Somerset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 N Somerset have a pool?
No, 1729 N Somerset does not have a pool.
Does 1729 N Somerset have accessible units?
No, 1729 N Somerset does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 N Somerset have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 N Somerset does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1729 N Somerset have units with air conditioning?
No, 1729 N Somerset does not have units with air conditioning.
