Luxury Broad Ripple Living - Great house just steps from the village. Tons of updates including: new windows, kitchen counter tops, water heater, fresh paint, and rear fence, professionally waterproofed basement. Hardwood floors, updated full bath, and all of the appliances are included with the home. 2 car garage for parking. If a move-in ready home with charm in Broad Ripple is what you're looking for, this is a must see!



