1625 North Livingston Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Eagledale
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
This 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Home has amazing space and is great for entertaining in the back yard. It has a Basement that can be used as living space. Lots of storage space in the Kitchen. Plus it has a detached garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1625 North LIVINGSTON Avenue have any available units?
1625 North LIVINGSTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.