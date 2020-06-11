1623 North College Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking to rent a Great Condo near Mass Ave without the big price tag?! This beautiful condo has a large master suite, huge walk-in closet, spacious open floor plan, in-unit laundry, large covered patio perfect for entertaining, master bath has large garden tub w/ double vanity, beautiful wood flooring, updated lighting, blinds throughout & there is a private entrance into condo. Unit was just freshly painted throughout & deep cleaned. Huge garage w/ extra storage, shelving, plus 1 designated outdoor parking space in front of garage. You can easily walk to tons of great restaurants, bars, shops, etc., including: Provider, Festiva, West Fork Whiskey, Tinker St, Cannon Ball Brewing, All of Mass Ave. & much more! Near the Monon Trail too!!