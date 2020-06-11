All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1623 North College Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1623 North College Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1623 North College Avenue

1623 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1623 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking to rent a Great Condo near Mass Ave without the big price tag?! This beautiful condo has a large master suite, huge walk-in closet, spacious open floor plan, in-unit laundry, large covered patio perfect for entertaining, master bath has large garden tub w/ double vanity, beautiful wood flooring, updated lighting, blinds throughout & there is a private entrance into condo. Unit was just freshly painted throughout & deep cleaned. Huge garage w/ extra storage, shelving, plus 1 designated outdoor parking space in front of garage. You can easily walk to tons of great restaurants, bars, shops, etc., including: Provider, Festiva, West Fork Whiskey, Tinker St, Cannon Ball Brewing, All of Mass Ave. & much more! Near the Monon Trail too!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 North College Avenue have any available units?
1623 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 North College Avenue have?
Some of 1623 North College Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1623 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1623 North College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1623 North College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1623 North College Avenue offers parking.
Does 1623 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 North College Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 1623 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1623 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1623 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 North College Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College