1621 PARKTHORNE Drive

This home will impress anyone looking for a two bedroom home on the east side of Indianapolis. This home feels like brand new with new paint, new carpet, and new flooing. Kitchen has all new granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, and a new kitchen appliance package will be provided upon move in. Large living room has soaring vaulted ceilings and gives you ample room to spread out. You will spend your days in the screened in back patio that looks out into a large field! This will be a home you will really enjoy!