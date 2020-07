Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fountain Square - 3 bedroom renovated home - BRAND NEW everything in this fabulous updated 3 bedroom home in the heart of Fountain Square. Main level master bedroom with sliding barn door to an on suite bath. Beautiful kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, tiled bathrooms, hardwood floors and spacious deck. Two car garage and basement. Just minutes from downtown Indy, dining, and entertainment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5716368)