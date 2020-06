Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath property with a detached garage...located in the Northern Irvington/Little Flower area. This property has seen many updates recently such as refinished floors, paint, and other great amenities. Both bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. The kitchen also has plenty of room for all of your culinary and hosting endeavors. Schedule your showing today! The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.