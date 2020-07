Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great opportunity to rent in the Old Northside! This charming 2 bed 1/2 bath townhouse with cozy wood burning fireplace, large fenced yard and garage is within walking distance to so much downtown has to offer! Just a short walk to Tinker Street and a few blocks from Mass Ave! Property can be rented furnished for an additional $150 a month and pets are allowed upon approval. Renter pays utilities.