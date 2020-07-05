All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1541 Symphony Place

1541 Symphony Place · No Longer Available
Location

1541 Symphony Place, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Let's celebrate Summer with waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Gorgeously updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Wayne Township! This wonderful home offers 2,160 sq ft of comfortable living space. Home has been renovated with new carpet, flooring, and paint. Spacious kitchen has new granite counters and tile flooring. Kitchen appliances provided upon move in. In addition, the home features both a living room and a great room with fireplace as well as a formal dining area. Upstairs has 4 spacious bedrooms with the master bedroom featuring cathedral ceilings, ceiling fan, and full en suite master bathroom. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 Symphony Place have any available units?
1541 Symphony Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 Symphony Place have?
Some of 1541 Symphony Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 Symphony Place currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Symphony Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Symphony Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 Symphony Place is pet friendly.
Does 1541 Symphony Place offer parking?
No, 1541 Symphony Place does not offer parking.
Does 1541 Symphony Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 Symphony Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Symphony Place have a pool?
No, 1541 Symphony Place does not have a pool.
Does 1541 Symphony Place have accessible units?
No, 1541 Symphony Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Symphony Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 Symphony Place does not have units with dishwashers.

