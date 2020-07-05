1541 Symphony Place

Amenities

Let's celebrate Summer with waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Gorgeously updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Wayne Township! This wonderful home offers 2,160 sq ft of comfortable living space. Home has been renovated with new carpet, flooring, and paint. Spacious kitchen has new granite counters and tile flooring. Kitchen appliances provided upon move in. In addition, the home features both a living room and a great room with fireplace as well as a formal dining area. Upstairs has 4 spacious bedrooms with the master bedroom featuring cathedral ceilings, ceiling fan, and full en suite master bathroom. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.