Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1529 N Euclid Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1529 N Euclid Ave

1529 North Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1529 North Euclid Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Little Flower.
Central air, fenced in back yard, deck, driveway with 1.5 car garage, stainless steel appliances, WD hookups.
Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet, 2 pet max.
Tenants responsible for all utilities.

*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!

**To view property, click "Contact Us" on the top of our website fshouses.com to submit an inquiry, or call the office. Our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing. www.fshouses.com/contact-us/**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 N Euclid Ave have any available units?
1529 N Euclid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 N Euclid Ave have?
Some of 1529 N Euclid Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 N Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1529 N Euclid Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 N Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 N Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1529 N Euclid Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1529 N Euclid Ave does offer parking.
Does 1529 N Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 N Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 N Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 1529 N Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1529 N Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 1529 N Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 N Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 N Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
