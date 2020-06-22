1529 N Euclid Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Little Flower.

Central air, fenced in back yard, deck, driveway with 1.5 car garage, stainless steel appliances, WD hookups.

Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet, 2 pet max.

Tenants responsible for all utilities.



