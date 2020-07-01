All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1524 North Tacoma Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:33 PM

1524 North Tacoma Avenue

1524 N Tacoma Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1524 N Tacoma Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom home located minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. This house boasts a beautiful panoramic view of your yard with its amazing open concept and huge windows. This house doesn't disappoint and almost everything in it has been redone and repainted.

Application - $50/Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2135687216

To view the home, please signup use the Rently.com link below:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1415924?source=marketing

Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 North Tacoma Avenue have any available units?
1524 North Tacoma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1524 North Tacoma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1524 North Tacoma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 North Tacoma Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 North Tacoma Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1524 North Tacoma Avenue offer parking?
No, 1524 North Tacoma Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1524 North Tacoma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 North Tacoma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 North Tacoma Avenue have a pool?
No, 1524 North Tacoma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1524 North Tacoma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1524 North Tacoma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 North Tacoma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 North Tacoma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 North Tacoma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 North Tacoma Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

