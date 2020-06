Amenities

Just minutes from downtown Indianapolis and close to bus routes this is a prime location and a prime home. Renovated, and modern you will love the New look. There is new carpet, new paint, updated bathroom, and kitchen and lots more t offer you and your family. Make sure you see this home today, you will be glad you stopped by. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.