All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1511 North Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1511 North Park Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

1511 North Park Avenue

1511 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1511 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely new 2 story carriage house in The Old Northside of Downtown Indy. First floor is wide open concept with living room, kitchen, and half bathroom. Second floor is one huge bedroom (could be divided for roommates), one full bathroom, and laundry room with full size washer/dryer included. Full of natural light, wood floors, Ikea kitchen and bathrooms!
All new appliances include full size range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and washer/dryer.
Includes 1 garage space and one outside space, as well as fenced yard/garden area, and includes utilities!
Walk or scooter to Mass Ave, many restaurants, cafes, pubs, and all of Downtown Indy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 North Park Avenue have any available units?
1511 North Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 North Park Avenue have?
Some of 1511 North Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1511 North Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1511 North Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1511 North Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1511 North Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 1511 North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 North Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 North Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1511 North Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1511 North Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1511 North Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 North Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Canal Overlook Luxury Apartments
430 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College