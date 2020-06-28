1511 North Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Completely new 2 story carriage house in The Old Northside of Downtown Indy. First floor is wide open concept with living room, kitchen, and half bathroom. Second floor is one huge bedroom (could be divided for roommates), one full bathroom, and laundry room with full size washer/dryer included. Full of natural light, wood floors, Ikea kitchen and bathrooms!

All new appliances include full size range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and washer/dryer.

Includes 1 garage space and one outside space, as well as fenced yard/garden area, and includes utilities!

Walk or scooter to Mass Ave, many restaurants, cafes, pubs, and all of Downtown Indy!