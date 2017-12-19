1448 Woodlawn Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Must see 3 bed, 2 bath single family home in Fountain Square! Located within walking distance to Fountain Square restaurants like Kuma's Corner and La Margarita. Home has been beautifully updated with luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms and updated baths. 1.5 car detached garage. Washer and dryer are also included with home. Currently staged with furniture, but will be unfurnished at move-in.



Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent.



No smoking inside the property. MUST SCHEDULE SHOWINGS IN ADVANCE. EMAIL Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT at 815-622-5383 and mention you pre-qualify to schedule your showings today!