Last updated March 2 2020 at 2:59 AM

1448 Woodlawn Avenue

1448 Woodlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1448 Woodlawn Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Must see 3 bed, 2 bath single family home in Fountain Square! Located within walking distance to Fountain Square restaurants like Kuma's Corner and La Margarita. Home has been beautifully updated with luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms and updated baths. 1.5 car detached garage. Washer and dryer are also included with home. Currently staged with furniture, but will be unfurnished at move-in.

Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent.

No smoking inside the property. MUST SCHEDULE SHOWINGS IN ADVANCE. EMAIL Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT at 815-622-5383 and mention you pre-qualify to schedule your showings today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Woodlawn Avenue have any available units?
1448 Woodlawn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 Woodlawn Avenue have?
Some of 1448 Woodlawn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 Woodlawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Woodlawn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Woodlawn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1448 Woodlawn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1448 Woodlawn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1448 Woodlawn Avenue offers parking.
Does 1448 Woodlawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1448 Woodlawn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Woodlawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 1448 Woodlawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1448 Woodlawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1448 Woodlawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Woodlawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 Woodlawn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
