Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:36 PM

144 North Arsenal Avenue

144 North Arsenal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

144 North Arsenal Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
bike storage
e-payments
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
bike storage
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
7 Available 01/01/20 You have to check out this unique and cozy basement studio in historic Holy Cross. Cute and functional kitchen with quartz countertops, bath and finished concrete floors. Live five minutes from downtown and walk to great bars, restaurants and entertainment.

- Large lot in rear for off street parking in addition to plenty of street parking
- Laundry on site
- Bicycle storage on site
- Option to pay rent online

Easily schedule a showing through website!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/144-n-arsenal-ave-indianapolis-in-46201-usa-unit-7/b27f7d4b-cebb-4236-a06c-1e5934ebc45b

(RLNE5306285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 North Arsenal Avenue have any available units?
144 North Arsenal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 North Arsenal Avenue have?
Some of 144 North Arsenal Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 North Arsenal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
144 North Arsenal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 North Arsenal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 North Arsenal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 144 North Arsenal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 144 North Arsenal Avenue offers parking.
Does 144 North Arsenal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 North Arsenal Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 North Arsenal Avenue have a pool?
No, 144 North Arsenal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 144 North Arsenal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 144 North Arsenal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 144 North Arsenal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 North Arsenal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

