144 North Arsenal Avenue

Amenities
7 Available 01/01/20 You have to check out this unique and cozy basement studio in historic Holy Cross. Cute and functional kitchen with quartz countertops, bath and finished concrete floors. Live five minutes from downtown and walk to great bars, restaurants and entertainment.
- Large lot in rear for off street parking in addition to plenty of street parking
- Laundry on site
- Bicycle storage on site
- Option to pay rent online
Easily schedule a showing through website!
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/144-n-arsenal-ave-indianapolis-in-46201-usa-unit-7/b27f7d4b-cebb-4236-a06c-1e5934ebc45b
(RLNE5306285)