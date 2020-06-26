All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM

1433 Moores Manor

1433 Moores Manor · No Longer Available
Location

1433 Moores Manor, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive $300 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before October 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This brick front ranch style 3 bedroom 1 bath home is warm and cozy! The kitchen is long with a dining area perfect for a large dining room table. It has a large backyard with fencing. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Moores Manor have any available units?
1433 Moores Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1433 Moores Manor currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Moores Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Moores Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 Moores Manor is pet friendly.
Does 1433 Moores Manor offer parking?
No, 1433 Moores Manor does not offer parking.
Does 1433 Moores Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 Moores Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Moores Manor have a pool?
No, 1433 Moores Manor does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Moores Manor have accessible units?
No, 1433 Moores Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Moores Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 Moores Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 Moores Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, 1433 Moores Manor does not have units with air conditioning.
