Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath in Little Flower is move in ready. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, Refrigerator and stove are included. Corner lot with large yard and front porch. Walking distance to your shopping needs. On the city bus line. Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.