1414 South Glen Arm Road

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

A sparkling, very clean 3-bedroom, 1.5 baths, spacious 2 car deep detached garage home off West Washington Street. Home features all new interior paint, new epoxy-finished hardwood flooring and a large detached rear bonus room connected to the garage for watching or playing games. Home is near major highways, international airport, shopping etc. It is within walking distance to the IndyGo bus stop.



For showing and other application process, txt Alex at 317-702-3622



Online application available at www.ziongroupindy.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.