1401 Mary Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e0a681905d ---- A MUST SEE 4-Bedroom on almost a ACRE of land! Open floor plan with PLENTY of kitchen cabinet storage and an enclosed front porch that will make a wonderful 3 season room! Enjoy brand new windows and appliances! Conveniently close to the airport, restaurants, shopping and entertainment! Easy access to I-465 and other major highways! Wayne Township Schools. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Please see rental criteria before applying! Lockbox on side door. Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 non-refundable application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals No pets allowed in this home please. Attached 1 Car Garage Wood Flooring