All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1401 Mary Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1401 Mary Dr
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:41 PM

1401 Mary Dr

1401 Mary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1401 Mary Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e0a681905d ---- A MUST SEE 4-Bedroom on almost a ACRE of land! Open floor plan with PLENTY of kitchen cabinet storage and an enclosed front porch that will make a wonderful 3 season room! Enjoy brand new windows and appliances! Conveniently close to the airport, restaurants, shopping and entertainment! Easy access to I-465 and other major highways! Wayne Township Schools. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Please see rental criteria before applying! Lockbox on side door. Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 non-refundable application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals No pets allowed in this home please. Attached 1 Car Garage Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Mary Dr have any available units?
1401 Mary Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1401 Mary Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Mary Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Mary Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Mary Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1401 Mary Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Mary Dr offers parking.
Does 1401 Mary Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Mary Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Mary Dr have a pool?
No, 1401 Mary Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Mary Dr have accessible units?
No, 1401 Mary Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Mary Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Mary Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Mary Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Mary Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College