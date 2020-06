Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

This gorgeous home is perfect for you and your family! With beautiful wood floors throughout the home, the downstairs has built-in china cabinets and a built-in bench in the dining room, along with built-in shelving in the kitchen. The renovated kitchen includes new appliances and countertops. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom, and the yard is fenced.