Last updated December 28 2019 at 5:51 AM

1320 N Alton Ave

1320 North Alton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1320 North Alton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Racing Fans...Start Your Engines! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located within walking distance to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. You'll be able to hear the sounds of engines racing from your fully fenced backyard. The home features hardwood floors throughout including the stairs. It offers plenty of window for great natural light. The fully fenced backyard is great for hosting parties, having your kids play or finally getting the family pet you've been waiting for. Unfinished basement is not considered a living space but has additional square footage available for washer/dryer hookup.

Tenant pays all utilities. Pets are allowed - Non-Refundable Pet Fee $250 & Monthly Pet Rent $20. Monthly Emergency Network Fee $14.

Home is available on Rently for self-guided tours. Please schedule using the link below:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/467300

Application for Home:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1425735723

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 N Alton Ave have any available units?
1320 N Alton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 N Alton Ave have?
Some of 1320 N Alton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 N Alton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1320 N Alton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 N Alton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 N Alton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1320 N Alton Ave offer parking?
No, 1320 N Alton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1320 N Alton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 N Alton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 N Alton Ave have a pool?
No, 1320 N Alton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1320 N Alton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1320 N Alton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 N Alton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 N Alton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

