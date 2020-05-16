1320 N Alton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Racing Fans...Start Your Engines! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located within walking distance to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. You'll be able to hear the sounds of engines racing from your fully fenced backyard. The home features hardwood floors throughout including the stairs. It offers plenty of window for great natural light. The fully fenced backyard is great for hosting parties, having your kids play or finally getting the family pet you've been waiting for. Unfinished basement is not considered a living space but has additional square footage available for washer/dryer hookup.



Tenant pays all utilities. Pets are allowed - Non-Refundable Pet Fee $250 & Monthly Pet Rent $20. Monthly Emergency Network Fee $14.



Home is available on Rently for self-guided tours. Please schedule using the link below:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/467300



Application for Home:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1425735723