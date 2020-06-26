All apartments in Indianapolis
132 East 51ST Street

132 East 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

132 East 51st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stately American four square architecture in Prime Meridian Kessler location surrounded by expensive homes on a quiet street between Washington Blvd., and Pennsylvania. Gorgeous hardwood floors through-out, large master bedroom, third bedroom includes separate sunroom. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and extensive counter top space. Check out beautiful vintage 42" range/oven. Separate breakfast room. New 1/2 bath on the main level. Full basement with laundry; includes washer and dryer. Fenced rear yard. Share a 2 car garage. Enjoy summer evenings on your front porch. Excellent walkability to restaurants, minutes to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 East 51ST Street have any available units?
132 East 51ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 East 51ST Street have?
Some of 132 East 51ST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 East 51ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 East 51ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 East 51ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 132 East 51ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 132 East 51ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 132 East 51ST Street offers parking.
Does 132 East 51ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 East 51ST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 East 51ST Street have a pool?
No, 132 East 51ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 East 51ST Street have accessible units?
No, 132 East 51ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 East 51ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 East 51ST Street has units with dishwashers.
