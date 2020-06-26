132 East 51ST Street

Amenities

Stately American four square architecture in Prime Meridian Kessler location surrounded by expensive homes on a quiet street between Washington Blvd., and Pennsylvania. Gorgeous hardwood floors through-out, large master bedroom, third bedroom includes separate sunroom. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and extensive counter top space. Check out beautiful vintage 42" range/oven. Separate breakfast room. New 1/2 bath on the main level. Full basement with laundry; includes washer and dryer. Fenced rear yard. Share a 2 car garage. Enjoy summer evenings on your front porch. Excellent walkability to restaurants, minutes to downtown.