Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:36 AM

1319 W 27th St

Location

1319 W 27th St, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated duplex located minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. This cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath is on a quiet street with a large fenced in backyard for your summer entertainment. Don't miss out on this deal!

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters insurance is required. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home.

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
www.ethositypm.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/pr...

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 W 27th St have any available units?
1319 W 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1319 W 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
1319 W 27th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 W 27th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 W 27th St is pet friendly.
Does 1319 W 27th St offer parking?
No, 1319 W 27th St does not offer parking.
Does 1319 W 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 W 27th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 W 27th St have a pool?
No, 1319 W 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 1319 W 27th St have accessible units?
No, 1319 W 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 W 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 W 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 W 27th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 W 27th St does not have units with air conditioning.
