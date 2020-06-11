1319 W 27th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated duplex located minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. This cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath is on a quiet street with a large fenced in backyard for your summer entertainment. Don't miss out on this deal!



Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters insurance is required. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home.



Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:

www.ethositypm.com



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/pr...



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*