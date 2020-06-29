1265 West 33rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

A coveted rental home near Westside! Your next home includes:



Cute, renovated bungalow on the near west side! New flooring and fresh paint! Home has a separate laundry room and covered porch. Don't miss your chance to call this one home!



*Housing Voucher Accepted*



This property comes in as-is condition.



