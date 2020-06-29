All apartments in Indianapolis
1265 West 33rd Street

1265 West 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1265 West 33rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
A coveted rental home near Westside! Your next home includes:

Cute, renovated bungalow on the near west side! New flooring and fresh paint! Home has a separate laundry room and covered porch. Don't miss your chance to call this one home!

Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals

*Housing Voucher Accepted*

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 West 33rd Street have any available units?
1265 West 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1265 West 33rd Street have?
Some of 1265 West 33rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 West 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1265 West 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 West 33rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1265 West 33rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1265 West 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 1265 West 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1265 West 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1265 West 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 West 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 1265 West 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1265 West 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1265 West 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 West 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 West 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
