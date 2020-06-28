12152 Pearl Bay Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This is it. Rare opportunity to experience approximately 65' of frontage on Geist! Beautifully updated property w/more than 6,500 sf of living space. Too many rooms and updates to note. Spoil yourself in an updated kitchen with high-end appliances, granite tops and a great lake view from a gorgeous hearth room with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. The master suite is phenomenal: lake views, huge walk-in closet and an incredible master bath that was gutted and redone with high end finishes. Remarkable lower level with brand new wet bar and large workout room. Home features more than 1,000 square feet of new travertine tile, great deck areas, 3-car garage and dock access on a freshly-dredged cove. Don't miss this one! Pets Negotiable!

