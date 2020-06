Amenities

This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is HUGE. Including a 2 car detached garage, you will love this area and all that it offers. Located in Little Flower on a quiet street. you have easy access to all stores and schools. Fall in love with the Large Living area that has Hardwood floors. So many reasons to stop by today and see it for your self. The stove and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.